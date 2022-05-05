Frankie Bridge is the ultimate Barbie in pink corset

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to high street fashion, Frankie Bridge has got it covered. The Loose Women host is always generous in sharing her favourite ensembles online, helping fans and followers enrich their seasonal wardrobes with some incredible buys.

READ: Frankie Bridge wows in slinky Zara satin co-ord

Frankie's latest look to charm fans? A candy-pink corset that she paired with some eye-catching wide-leg trousers in a mid-pink hue. The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of baby pink heeled mules t complete her Barbie babe outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge explains Loose Women absence with Covid update

The 33-year-old took to social media to share the lovely look. She wore her caramel tresses down, letting her pretty blonde highlights shape her camera-ready face. Frankie opted for her signature bronzed beauty glow, which consisted of a defined brow, sharp contour, a rose-pink lip and a sultry slick of black mascara.

MORE: Frankie Bridge just wore a Carrie Bradshaw dress and no one noticed

Frankie captioned the aesthetic post: "50 shades of pink #ootd #loosewomen," with a sparkling pink heart emoji.

Frankie looked pretty in pink

Fans and friends adored Frankie's feminine outfit and were quick to express their awe at the star's never-ending host of sweet ensembles. "Perfect in pink," mentioned one, alongside a string of pink love heart emojis. "I love your outfit," another penned, while a third added: "You looked stunning today on Loose Women." A fourth agreed, saying: "Stunning in pink."

The star wowed audiences in the corset

If you would love to get your hands on a pink corset just like Frankie's, then we have the perfect piece for you.

Hot Pink Corset, £27.99, Bershka

SHOP NOW

This jacquard corset top in hot pink featuring a sweetheart neck, adjustable straps and a zip-back closure is the ultimate party night item. Pair the corset with some white jeans for a Baby Spice vibe, or slip on some low-rise cargo pants for a cute Y2K clothing combination.

READ: Frankie Bridge looks stunning in midi dresses that are perfect for wedding season

Frankie recently dazzled in a neon green oversized blazer from Stradivarius featuring black buttons and a matching crop top in a corset style. She layered the look over some baggy blue boyfriend jeans from Zara, boasting a flattering high waist and frayed hems.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.