Frankie Bridge lights up the room in neon blazer and jeans

Frankie Bridge has added another striking outfit to her endless fashion catalogue. The Loose Women star snapped a mirror selfie while relaxing behind the scenes of the show, making a splash in neon.

The 33-year-old looked dazzling in a neon green oversized blazer from Stradivarius featuring black buttons and a matching crop top in a corset style. She layered the look over some baggy blue boyfriend jeans from Zara, boasting a flattering high waist and frayed hems.

Frankie complemented the smart-casual ensemble with some apple green barely-there heels that matched the colour of her phone case, adding another striking colour dimension to the bold outfit. She accessorised with a beaded pearlescent necklace and flashed a glimpse of an unmissable diamond ring.

The star wore her caramel tresses down loose and gently waved in a beachy style, opting for a glamorous makeup look. A defined brow, sun-kissed skin glow and rose pink lip made for a camera-ready beauty concoction.

Frankie looked radiant in neon green

Frankie took to social media to share the picture with her fans and followers, alongside the caption: "Bringing all the green… to the Mondayest Monday that ever Mondayed #ootd #green," adding a green heart emoji.

The star knows how to rock a blazer look

Fans and friends loved the presenter's outfit choice. "This colour!" one added with a green heart emoji. "I love this outfit," mentioned another, while a third said: "Looking incredible as always Frankie." "Where are the jeans and jacket from," penned another, alongside a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Neon Green Blazer, £39.99, Stradivarius

If you couldn't agree more, then you're in luck as Frankie's blazer is still available to buy online. This blazer boasts a sophisticated lapel collar, long sleeves and pronounced shoulders. Featuring front flap pockets, double-breasted fastening, and buttoned cuffs, this item is a surefire way to instantly brighten up your spring wardrobe.

The star recently shared a sneak peek into her lavish Surrey house that she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge. The mother-of-two gave fans a glimpse of her impressive garden that looks just like a giant playground.

