Frankie Bridge lights up the room in neon blazer and jeans

The Loose Women host looked radiant

Frankie Bridge has added another striking outfit to her endless fashion catalogue. The Loose Women star snapped a mirror selfie while relaxing behind the scenes of the show, making a splash in neon.

The 33-year-old looked dazzling in a neon green oversized blazer from Stradivarius featuring black buttons and a matching crop top in a corset style. She layered the look over some baggy blue boyfriend jeans from Zara, boasting a flattering high waist and frayed hems.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

Frankie complemented the smart-casual ensemble with some apple green barely-there heels that matched the colour of her phone case, adding another striking colour dimension to the bold outfit. She accessorised with a beaded pearlescent necklace and flashed a glimpse of an unmissable diamond ring.

The star wore her caramel tresses down loose and gently waved in a beachy style, opting for a glamorous makeup look. A defined brow, sun-kissed skin glow and rose pink lip made for a camera-ready beauty concoction.

Frankie looked radiant in neon green

Frankie took to social media to share the picture with her fans and followers, alongside the caption: "Bringing all the green… to the Mondayest Monday that ever Mondayed #ootd #green," adding a green heart emoji.

The star knows how to rock a blazer look

Fans and friends loved the presenter's outfit choice. "This colour!" one added with a green heart emoji. "I love this outfit," mentioned another, while a third said: "Looking incredible as always Frankie." "Where are the jeans and jacket from," penned another, alongside a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Neon Green Blazer, £39.99, Stradivarius

If you couldn't agree more, then you're in luck as Frankie's blazer is still available to buy online. This blazer boasts a sophisticated lapel collar, long sleeves and pronounced shoulders. Featuring front flap pockets, double-breasted fastening, and buttoned cuffs, this item is a surefire way to instantly brighten up your spring wardrobe.

The star recently shared a sneak peek into her lavish Surrey house that she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge. The mother-of-two gave fans a glimpse of her impressive garden that looks just like a giant playground.

