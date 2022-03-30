﻿
rochelle-humes

Rochelle Humes wows in unbelievable power suit

The This Morning presenter looked so stylish

Rochelle Humes has enchanted fans with yet another incredible off-duty look. The This Morning host looked elegant in a classic suit ensemble – and we can’t get enough of her endlessly effortless wardrobe.

The mother-of-three wowed in a matching beige suit which she layered over a chocolate brown cropped T-shirt. Featuring high-waisted trousers with wide-leg silhouette and an oversized blazer boasting button-down detailing and a timeless tailored aesthetic, the chic outfit accentuated Rochelle's style prowess.

Her coffee-coloured co-ord was teamed with some brown tortoise shell sunglasses, a silver pendant necklace and a checkered tan-toned Celine tote bag.

rochelle-humes-beige-suit

Rochelle looked beautiful in beige

The brunette beauty wore her raven tresses down with a swished side parting and stepped out in a pair of purple and green colour block trainers - adding a causal spin to the office-ready look.

The 33-year-old took to social media to share the stunning snaps, posting the pictures to her Instagram stories. She opted for a natural beauty concoction, consisting of dewy flawless skin and a subtle nude lip.

rochelle-humes-suit-townhouse

She paired the look with a Celine tote bag

Rochelle posed up a storm outside a swanky black townhouse, lined with perfectly placed foliage and a modern iron fence.

Love Rochelle's sophisticated, fashion-forward outfit? We've got the perfect replica just for you.

rochelle-humes-river-island-suit

Beige Suit, Blazer, £70, Trousers, £32, River Island

SHOP NOW

This beige suit features a classic tailored fit, cinched waist detail, notched lapels and decorative pockets will take you from day to night. Pair the two-piece with some sneakers for a relaxed, on-the-go ensemble or dress up with some barely-there heels for an envy-inducing evening out look.

Rochelle recently dazzled with another must-see pairing to add to her fabulous outfit archive. The TV star looked incredible in a chic all-black outfit while attending the launch of her new collection with Next.

She sported a matching black waistcoat and trouser suit combination. Featuring button-down detailing, tailored fit and low waistline, the outfit married conventional masculine overtones with sleek feminine appeal.

