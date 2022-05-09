Rochelle Humes sparks major fan reaction in lace wedding dress for outing with Marvin The presenter's dress was by Galia Lahav

Rochelle Humes, 33, stepped out for a date night with her husband Marvin, 37, on Sunday, with the pair joining some of our favourite celebrities at the TV BAFTAs.

The pair posed for photos on the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Rochelle wearing one of her most striking looks to date – a nude floor-length dress from Galia Lahav's Pret-A-Porter bridal collection. It featured a silk camisole layered underneath sheer scalloped edge French Chantilly lace, long sleeves, buttons running down the front and a short court train.

Meanwhile, Marvin looked dapper in a black suit, bow tie and patent shoes.

In love with the This Morning host's look? It retails for $3,940 (about £3,195) and would make a beautiful gown for a black-tie event or a bridal outfit.

Rochelle rocked a nude bridal gown at the TV BAFTAs

"That would be a lovely wedding dress," noted one of her fans, after Rochelle posted a series of photos of herself and Marvin. "You both look so lovely you make a gorgeous couple. Your dress is stunning," commented another, while several more couldn't get over Marvin's sweet gesture to fix his wife's train so she was camera-ready.

"Find a man who will make sure your dress falls just perfectly ~ beautiful couple & family xx," wrote a third follower, and a fourth added: "Although you look stunning... it's Marvin fixing your dress for me."

Marvin fixed her gown for photos

Their latest appearance, which saw Rochelle present the Virgin Media's Must-See Moment award to Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, comes just days after she shared a photo from their wedding day in July 2012.

The couple – who are now doting parents to Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake – tied the knot at the magnificent Orangery at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace.

The couple got married in 2012

"10 years ago in July… Ready to do it all over again…" she wrote on her Instagram Stories, hinting that the pair may renew their wedding vows on their anniversary.

In the photo, Rochelle walked hand-in-hand with her new husband as they made their way up the aisle after exchanging vows.

The beautiful bride wore a strapless white Vera Wang gown with a corset-style top, a fitted silhouette and a fishtail skirt while Marvin opted for black trousers, a white blazer and a bow tie.

For the evening reception, she changed into a strapless mini dress with a ruffled design, slingback heels and a birdcage veil fascinator, while Marvin opted for a black jacket.

