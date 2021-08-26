Rebekah Vardy leaves fans speechless with drastic hair transformation

Rebekah Vardy has stunned fans by showing off her amazing new look - ditching her long mane for a slick bob cut. Taking to Instagram to share two new photos, the I'm A Celebrity star - who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy - simply said, "chop" alongside an emoji of a pair of scissors.

Her followers went into overdrive, with many praising the remarkable hair transformation. "Omg loveee love love the new hair," wrote one, while another said: "Wow absolutely love it." A third post read: "Stunning as always!"

WATCH: The moment Rebekah Vardy breaks down over Coleen Rooney row

The snaps showed Rebekah posing in front of her large mirror inside her dressing room whilst dressed casually in a nude vest top and marble-effect tracksuit bottoms. She also tagged the salon behind her wonderful new look - Malcolm Murphy Hair.

Rebekah's latest post comes shortly after she enjoyed a trip away to Mykonos amid her legal drama with Coleen Rooney. The 39-year-old is suing Coleen for libel after she claimed fake stories had been leaked to newspapers by Rebekah's Instagram account.

The wife of former England player Wayne Rooney was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" during the highly publicised row, which began in 2019.

Rebekah showed off her new look - and we love it

During an appearance on Loose Women, mum-of-five Rebekah detailed the severity of her anxiety attacks since the allegation broke. "I ended up with severe anxiety attacks. I ended up in hospital three times," she explained.

"I ended up with kidney stones. I felt like I couldn't go out with people just looking at me just questioning.. whether.. did she do it? Did she not do it? No one would ever say anything to your face they never do, do they. They aren’t brave enough to say things to your face."

