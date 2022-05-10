Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter displays modeling skills in striking new photo The couple's youngest daughter looked stunning

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, appears to be making strides in the modeling world and her latest photo won huge applause from fans.

The 20-year-old shared an image from a recent photoshoot in which she rocked fishnets and white underwear.

Audrey shared the artistic and purposefully blurry, black and white photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Blending in, [heart emoji] @thealexandraarnold."

Fans rushed to applaud the artwork and commented: "Breathtaking,", and "Insanity," while others said: "I love this photo," and another wrote: "Stunningly beautiful".

Audrey's resemblance to her country music star mother is often remarked upon and when they posed together for a vacation snap which was shared last year, wearing the same outfit, fans were seeing double.

Both Audrey and Faith sported ripped denim shorts and plain white T-shirts and hid behind oversized sunglasses.

Audrey shared the artistic photo with her fans

At the time, the model captioned the sweet family photo: "Twinning in 2019," and added a heart emoji too.

Faith and Tim are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Grace, 24 and have a very close bond with all three of their children.

Audrey even played the lead role in her father's music video, 7000 OBO. Tim said it was a family decision to get her involved as they normally keep their children out of the limelight.

Audrey looks a lot like her famous mom

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sorts of situations," he explained. "But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, we realized how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented."

When Audrey turned 20, Faith couldn't help but gush about her lastborn and wrote a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

