Harper Beckham’s seriously bright outfit looks like it’s come from mum Victoria's wardrobe The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a night out in London together

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham's ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven is already quite the fashionista - and her latest outfit proves the youngest Beckham is clearly taking after her mum's immaculate sense of style.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable snap with her daughter, former Spice Girls star Victoria posed up a storm in a slinky all-black ensemble. Complete with a figure-hugging pencil skirt, luxe knit jumper and pointed-toe heels, the fashion designer looked so elegant in her sleek outfit.

Harper, however, brought the sunshine in a seriously striking patchwork skirt and colour-block jumper combo. Her luxe look was crafted from tonal fabric in several pinky hues, complete with a sophisticated mock-neck sweater and ankle-length circle skirt.

Rocking black platform biker boots with her new look, Harper looked so mature in the stylish outfit - and we wouldn't be surprised if it's from Victoria's wardrobe!

Harper looked so chic in the statement co-ord alongside her mum

"Weekend shopping with mummy!" the doting mother-of-four captioned her snap, looking beautiful in the photo alongside her mini-me daughter.

Victoria then shared several photos from her weekend out with her children and their grandparents, Jackie and Anthony. The star treated Harper to a day at the theatre, sharing a snap of their Frozen: The Musical tickets.

Cruz Beckham also featured in the snaps, joining the family for a meal out.

It's not the first time fans have seen Harper taking after the fashion-forward footsteps of her glamorous mum. Earlier this month, Victoria shared another snap and the mother-daughter duo looked strikingly similar despite their differing ages.

Harper looked so grown up for her London weekend

Harper even styled out the same colour scheme as her mum in the adorable snap. VB looked utterly radiant as she posed for the camera rocking a two-tone outfit in a funky pink hue.

The fashion designer styled a pair of coral corduroy trousers with a gorgeous Barbie pink knit jumper.

Harper looked pretty in pink, cosying up in a Percy Pig hooded onesie crafted from ultra-soft fleece.

