Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey showcases her impressive talent in unseen video The country singers are doting parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's children are all carving out their own careers, with their youngest Audrey following in their footsteps as an actress.

And it's safe to say that performing has always been in Audrey's blood, as an unearthed home video proves!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 20-year-old shared incredible footage of herself dancing to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal as a little girl.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Audrey's dance moves were more than impressive and her family were quick to react to the video.

Big sister Gracie simply wrote: "Legs," while other famous faces also reacted. Rita Wilson wrote: "How did you learn all that at such a young age? You're good!" while Faith and Tim's 1883 co-star Eric Nelson wrote: "The door choreo is what really took it to another level."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey impressed with her throwback dance video

Faith and Tim are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Grace, 24 and have a very close bond with all three of their children.

Audrey even played the lead role in her father's music video, 7000 OBO. Tim said it was a family decision to get her involved as they normally keep their children out of the limelight.

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sorts of situations," he explained.

Audrey is following in her parents' footsteps

"But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, we realized how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented."

Audrey recently turned 20 and proud mom Faith paid tribute to her youngest as she rang in her 20th birthday and bid farewell to her teens.

Alongside a throwback video of her last born singing, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

The famous family are incredibly close

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

