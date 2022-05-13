Carrie Underwood looks unreal in statement mini dress for epic comeback The country music singer is back in Sin City

Carrie Underwood made a triumphant return to her Las Vegas residency on Thursday – and she switched up her incredible stage outfits too!

The country music singer dazzled her adoring fans in several eye-catching ensembles, including a metallic silver mini dress that was adorned with fringe detailing along the skirt and arms. Carrie's outfit highlighted her incredible figure, drawing focus to her sculpted legs.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood gives fans a BTS peek of her Reflections residency

The Ghost Story singer finished off her look with a pair of bedazzled ankle boots and arrived on stage at Resorts World Las Vegas in an elaborate cape before removing it to reveal her outfit in all its glory.

There were plenty of tassels and fringe among Carrie's tour wardrobe, including a spectacular cropped denim jacket that featured dramatic fringing along the arms that fell below her waist, which she teamed with some show-stopping silver thigh-high boots.

Carrie also rocked a sparkling purple prom-style mini dress and a lacy black top with striped pants underneath a regal black, floor-length robe.

Carrie's mini dress was a total show-stopper

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Carrie wrote: "Last night was [fire emoji] @resortsworldlv! Man, I love my job!!! #REFLECTION [photos] @jeffjohnsonimages."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "These outfits!" followed by three heart-eyes emojis. A second said: "Man, I love your outfits." A third added: "You're So Amazing, So Beautiful, So Hot!"

Ahead of her comeback, Carrie shared a bittersweet photo of herself sitting on stage in the empty auditorium as she reminisced on the incredible times she'd had before her residency comes to a close.

Carrie wore several show-stopping outfits on stage

"Getting ready to kick off the first of the last #REFLECTION shows of the year tonight. Who's with us? 6 #REFLECTION shows left in 2022!" she wrote.

Many fans were excited by the prospect of getting to see Carrie live again, while a few were a little more emotional about her residency ending.

"So wish I could be there to watch. Please release this on DVD. You are AMAZING," replied one fan, while another mused: "Wish I was coming back to see you one more time."

