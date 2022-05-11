Carrie Underwood has shared an inspiring message with fans about health and exercise, reveaiing that she is "never sad or sorry that I worked out" even when it feels too hard.

MORE: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The country singer launched her own fitness app, Fit52, in 2020 and has now joined Peloton instructor Ally Love for a new episode of the podcast Mind Over Matter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shares inspiring health message with fans

In the footage, Carrie was seen wearing burgundy yoga pants and a black zip-up hoodie, with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

"I am never sad or sorry that I worked out - thinking how I will feel when I am done makes me feel better," the mom-of-two shared, admitting that "by the end of it I feel accomplished".

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband announces personal news in rare social media post

MORE: Carrie Underwood's son steals the show in adorable new photo

"If it is a rainy day and I don't want to get up... I just get in there and get going," Carrie added, revealing that "even if it's not my full effort, even if I am a six out of 10 for the day, if that's alI have to give that's all I have to give".

"We discussed motivation, fitness routines and everything #MindOverMatter with @drinkbodyarmor," added Ally.

The country singer is an advocate for health and fitness

Fit52 was founded in 2020 and is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Carrie is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health, revealing a typical breakfast for a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee.

Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard, and dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here