Lady Amelia Spencer is a dream in glitter-bomb dress

Lady Amelia Spencer joined a stylish flock of friends for a formal night out on Friday, looking heavenly in an unseen black dress. The twin sister of Lady Eliza Spencer enjoyed the glamorous reunion in the classic number, that boasted an eye-catching glittering sheen.

Lady Amelia, 29, sported the dazzling midi dress, that featured mid-length balloon sleeves, a romantic side-slit and the perfect date-night V-neck. Decorative silver threads vertically lined delicate layers of black mesh to create a glistening effect, helping the blonde beauty to look absolutely knock-out.

Princess Diana's niece wore her platinum tresses down in a Hollywood-esque blowdry with a centre parting. She opted for a natural but glowing beauty look, that consisted of a flawless complexion, a rose-pink lip, a subtle black eyeliner flick, some cheekbone-defining highlighter and a touch of curled mascara.

Lady Amelia posed for a series of selfies with friends which she then shared on social media. The first snap, which she posted via her Instagram stories, was captioned: "@nicolagubb1 reunited," with a white love heart emoji.

Lady Amelia looked gorgeous in the dress

The twins enjoyed separate girls' nights out, yet they are known for making an entrance at swanky dos together. The sisters recently stepped out in style to attend the Michael Kors X Ellesse intimate cocktail party in London, looking as lovely as ever in matching all-black outfits.

Princess Diana's niece enjoyed a glam dinner party with friends

Lady Amelia wore a black mini dress with high-neck detailing, long sleeves, and a cut-out effect neckline in a soft ribbed knit fabric, while Lady Eliza donned a flattering black midi dress with a high-neckline, long sleeves and rockstar gold studded detailing.

The duo have become poster girls for the new Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration and recently shared some snaps of the new campaign for fans to gush over. The twins looked super sporty in their colour block ensembles, which featured dark blue jeans, white T-shirts and matching track jackets in bold hues of tangerine, marigold, red, navy and white.

