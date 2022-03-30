Lady Amelia Spencer looks incredible in unseen outfit for rare outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Spencer always knows how to make a sartorial statement alongside her twin sister Eliza. The 29-year-old recently debuted a new look with fans and followers on social media, during a wholesome outing in Oxford with her fiancé Greg Mallett.

Lady Amelia looked radiant wearing a white tiered midi skirt with broderie anglaise detailing, layered under a cropped blue denim jacket with an abstract pink painted butterfly on the back. She wore her beach blonde tresses down loose and wore a black patent leather handbag over her shoulder.

She teamed the ensemble with some white Gucci sneakers with metallic green and red detailing and opted for a natural sun-kissed beauty look.

Lady Amelia took to Instagram to share the wholesome snaps with friends and followers, alongside the caption: "Oxford @gregmallett," with a flower and white heart emoji.

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in the look

Friends and followers were quick to comment on the lovely photos. "Such a beautiful couple," penned one, while another added: "You look so beautiful!" A third agreed, adding: "Omg so beautiful!!!" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Princess Diana's niece enjoyed a day out with her long-term partner Gregg Mallett

Other images from the idyllic post captured the couple punting on the river, strolling through the beautiful cobblestone Oxford streets, relaxing by the riverside and enjoying the gothic university architecture.

Broderie Midi Dress, £38, River Island

Do you also love Lady Amelia's angelic look? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect lookalike for sunny days out and about. Featuring pretty broderie fabric, tie strap detail, tiered hem and midi length, this number is an ideal summer staple piece.

Although they sport some beautiful daywear outfits, Lady Amelia and her sister Eliza are not afraid to amp up the glamour. Princess Diana's nieces attended the Michael Kors show in New York last month, twinning in tailored looks and dripping in diamonds.

The twins attended the show that presented Michael Kors' Autumn Winter 2022 collection. Lady Amelia looked incredible in a white Michael Kors tuxedo boasting diamante encrusted lapels and a masculine silhouette from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection. She carried a box clutch bag to complete her iridescent look.

