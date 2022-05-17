Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 18, is the image of her mom in iconic slinky dress The America's Got Talent star's daughter is also a model

Heidi Klum has been a supermodel for years so it's not surprising she has an incredible wardrobe of luxury designer pieces at her disposal.

However, it's not just Heidi who benefits from her collection of stunning outfits – her daughter Leni does too. The 18-year-old even dug into her mom's archives for the perfect dress to wear to her high-school prom over the weekend.

Posting several photos of her look on Instagram, Leni was the double of her famous mom, especially rocking one of her dresses.

Leni looked stunning in a silky black strapless dress that Heidi first wore back in 1998 for the filming of Comic Relief VIII. While Heidi paired the slinky frock with a gold lariat necklace and black peep-toe heels, Leni accessorized the figure-hugging item with a delicate diamond necklace and a rhinestone-embellished Alexander Wang bag.

Captioning the beautiful photos on Instagram, Leni wrote: "Prom night in mamas dress," to which Heidi replied with a lovestruck emoji.

Leni looked gorgeous in her mom's dress

Leni has followed in Heidi's footsteps and has recently turned her hand to modeling after "begging" to become a model since the age of 12.

"When I turned 16, she finally was like, 'okay, you can model now, that's fine.' I'm 17 now, so for the past year I've been modeling, and I've loved it," she told Rollercoaster magazine last year.

Heidi originally wore the dress in 1998

Leni made her Vogue debut in December 2020 and at the time, Heidi posted an emotional tribute to her daughter about how proud she was of her.

She wrote: "I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mum!"

