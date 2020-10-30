Heidi Klum does not do makeovers by halves, especially when it comes to Halloween, so when she shared a video of this year's transformation on Instagram it blew her fans away.

The German supermodel is famous for her costumes and over the spooky season and it looks like 2020 will be no exception, and while she won't be able to throw her legendary annual Halloween party she will still be adding to her impressive costume catalogue.

In the time-lapse video Heidi shared on social media she was lying on a bed in her underwear with a team of special effects experts working around her.

WATCH: Heidi Klum shares incredible Halloween body transformation

"First you see me, now you don't!" she captioned the footage. "The transformation begins… #HeidiHalloween2020."

The makeup artists worked their magic as they gradually blended Heidi into the marbled pattern on the bedsheet.

The Project Runway host had to lie completely still while wearing nothing more than her bra, knickers, and of course a face mask.

Heidi was getting camouflaged

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic she won’t be throwing her star-studded bash but it appears she's getting her kids involved with the fun and games this year.

Heidi has four children who she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, ten, live with her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Los Angeles.

Heidi as Princess Fiona from Shrek in 2019

She recently shared a video of her youngest daughter creating a Halloween costume of her own using a glue gun and captioned it: "Like mother, like daughter."

Heidi is not content with just one look either, as she went on to share another snapshot where she’s being painted brown and wrote: "On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in!"

We wonder what the final look will be!

