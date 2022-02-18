Heidi Klum glitters in gleaming embellished mini dress

It's no surprise that fashion industry veteran Heidi Klum has an adventurous style. The German supermodel and Germany's Next Top Model judge glittered in an embellished mini dress in images obtained by the MailOnline while filming an episode of the show. She gleamed in the look while on set in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old supermodel dazzled in the dress, designed by brand The Blonds. Featuring high-neck detailing, eighties shoulder pads, long sleeves and asymmetric skirt hem, the dress was truly unmissable. The gem-studded number gleamed in the Californian sunshine, lighting the supermodel up like a disco ball.

Heidi paired the look with a pair of metallic silver thigh-high boots and wore her long blonde hair down straight. She accessorised with a pair of oversized aviators, completing the thoroughly eighties aesthetic. A fresh set of pale pink nails added a hint of sophistication to the look.

Heidi was also recently snapped in an extravagant pink concoction. She donned an elaborate pink dress with overt ostrich feather plumes from it-girl designer label Christian Cowan. Featured sequined body and giant feathered sleeves, the dress was one of many stand-out looks the model has debuted over the years.

Taking to Instagram to post videos of the daring look, Heidi commented: "@rankinarchive @christiancowan und ich sind bereit. #GNTM2022," which in English translates to "we are ready." As are we, Heidi!

Fans and Top Model lovers adored the avant-garde outfit. "Heidi Klum looks stunning omggg as always," mentioned one fan on Twitter. Another tweeted: "Ahh Heidi, a feast for the eyes!"

Heidi is currently filming the 17th season of the show in America which is based on Tyra Banks' popular reality TV series America's Next Top Model. Like the original series, there is never a dull moment in the model house.