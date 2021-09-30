Sofia Vergara stuns in leather and lace for girls night out with a familiar face AGT reunion in the works?

Sofia Vergara made fans swoon with each and every look she brought to the America's Got Talent stage, and she isn't showing any signs of stopping.

The show's sixteenth season may be over, but not Sofia's reign as a queen of style, which she displayed in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared pictures of her out with her friends for what looked like a fun-filled girls night out at a club. And one of those friends turned out to be her fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum.

Sofia did manage to leave fans stunned in quite the bombshell of an outfit as well, which she shared more of a peek at on her Instagram Stories.

The actress painted the town red in a sensational combination of leather and lace, wearing a figure-hugging lace bustier along with a pair of cropped leather pants, some stilettos, and a matching clutch, all in shades of black.

She showed off how the outfit worked for her fun night out as she and her friends all laughed and posed together for pictures. "Noche de ladies," she captioned the post.

Sofia took on a night out with friends in an all black ensemble

Heidi shared pictures of the outing on her Instagram as well, matching Sofia's look with a sparkly black mini dress of her own.

Fans instantly flocked to the comments to praise the TV personality's look, with one saying: "Looking absolutely gorgeous as always."

Another wrote: "Ooooo so lovely," with a third adding: "OMG look at those beautiful eyes of yours." Many others sent flame and heart emojis as well.

The Modern Family star has been making quite an impression with her latest looks, but she's also been doing so with some throwbacks she's shared.

Heidi and Sofia spent the night partying together

She recently got fans talking with one she posted as she sported a leopard print mini dress with a low V-neck, and her hair was notably darker than her current honey-toned locks and styled into glamorous curls.

Sofia captioned the series of snaps: "#tbt Los Angeles 2003 [photos] @barrypeele."

