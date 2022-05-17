﻿
Holly Willoughby mesmerises in the perfect denim skirt

The This Morning star looked beautiful in blue

Holly Willoughby enchanted fans with a dreamy denim look on Tuesday. The beloved TV host took to social media to share the sleek sartorial combination – which sent fans into a fashion frenzy. Holly, 41, doubled up on the denim for the new outfit which was the ideal mix of casual and composed.

Holly looked elegant in the outfit, which features a flattering blue denim midi skirt with button-down detailing from Massimo Dutti and a coordinating mid-blue wash denim shirt by Pure Collection. A pair of nude-toned point-toe high heels completed the effortless double denim look.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform

The mother-of-three wore her signature blonde beach babe hair down and parted slightly to the side – opting for a camera-ready beauty look.  A subtle smokey eye, a flawless complexion and a dusty pink lip accentuated the presenter's natural radiance.

The star took to social media to share the lovely look with fans and friends. She captioned the post: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am where we’re joined by @iceman_hof to talk about the tonight’s final of #freezethefear 9pm @bbciplayer … #hwstyle skirt by @massimodutti shirt by @purecollection shoes recycled from my @thegamestv wardrobe @aquazzura," with a sparkle, jeans and two blue love heart emojis.

holly-willoughby-denim-look

Holly looked dreamy in double denim 

Fans and followers adored Holly's daytime ensemble. "What a beauty," one fan commented, while another added: "Love a bit of double denim," with a heart-eyes emoji. A third penned: "Double denim, love it," and a fourth said: "Love you in blue."

holly-willoughby-denim-selfie

The star snapped a stunning selfie behind-the-scenes of the show

If you couldn't agree more and would love to get your hands on a skirt like Holly's, then you've come to the right place. Holly's denim midi skirt is still available to buy online and is a surefire staple for summer.

massimo-dutti-skirt

Denim Midi Skirt, £59.95, Massimo Dutti

SHOP NOW

Boasting a button fastening, two side pockets, a back split vent and a hem with a front slit cut from classic cotton fabric, this item can be paired with a basic white shirt for a timeless daywear ensemble.

Holly recently stunned fans by wearing a glamorous dress from Whistles. Spun from a lightweight woven fabric that comes in two colourful, summer-ready colour palettes, Holly's ethereal shirt dress has a subtly fitted bodice that gives way to a breezy, flared skirt

