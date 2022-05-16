Holly Willoughby's pink £29.99 Zara shorts are going to sell out quickly

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love it when Holly Willoughby's online brand, Wylde Moon, drops it's monthly instalment! Holly's much-loved website is a great way to keep up with This Morning star; she shares some of her very best beauty and style tips each month.

The latest May edition includes some fab discoveries and we are loving the fashion segment, written by her stylist Danielle Whiteman.

This month, Holly's glam squad showed how to style up your outfits for summer, ready for dining alfresco. Now the weather is getting warm, there's plenty of outdoor activities, and it's all about dressing appropriately, right?

Sharing a selection of pieces, the stylist said: "One of the best things about this time of year is knowing that alfresco dining is back! Summer truly is just around the corner and I thought it was only right to take a moment to celebrate dressing for the great British picnic/barbeque/garden party – and the High Street is fully on board."

Holly's edit of summer outfits

She shared a snap of a beautiful pink co-ord from high street mecca Zara, which included tailored shorts for £29.99, and a matching, loose-fitting pink top for £32.99.

High Waisted Ahorts, £29.99, Zara, and Loose Fitting Shirt with Pockets, £32.99, Zara

Danielle said: "A co-ord is a trend that just keeps evolving and it’s a great alternative to a summer dress. There are lots on the High Street, whether it’s a casual linen shirt and shorts, a floral shirt and trouser or a shorts suit. The cut and colour of this Zara co-ord is dreamy!"

Danielle also mentioned some espadrilles - the very same style loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex. "A favourite summer staple everyone should have in their wardrobe is the Castaner, Carina Wedge Espadrilles, because you can literally pair with them with ANYTHING (I dare you to find something that they don’t go with, winter items excluded).

