Amber Heard's subtle response to viral 'my dog stepped on a bee' moment

If you've been keeping up with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial on social media, you'll most likely have seen the video circulating of Amber recalling the moment her dog stepped on a bee.

The Aquaman actress went viral on TikTok after she told the jury "my dog stepped on a bee," which was quickly redacted by Johnny's defence lawyers with the counter-claim: "Objection, relevance." Amber winced before the court while continuing to give details about a day she and her ex-husband Johnny allegedly got into a fight.

WATCH: Amber Heard takes to the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Both the court and social media were quick to question the relevance of Amber's statement. Within days, videos started circulating on social media of users turning the short clip into songs and poetry, while others imitated Amber's testimony.

Amber and Johnny are forbidden to use social media during the course of the trial, so it's unlikely the actress has seen the comic videos that have since amassed millions of likes.

Amber told the court: "My dog stepped on a bee"

Yet the 36-year-old star surprised fans on Monday after arriving in court wearing a significant accessory in one ear - a Gucci 'Double G' bee earring.

Some Twitter users even think her Gucci bee earrings could relate to her testimony. "OMG Amber Heard is not only wearing the I Stepped On A Bee Earring AGAIN.. she’s TAUNTING IT!!" one person tweeted.

Amber wore a bee earring in her left ear

"Anyone else notice Amber's bee earring today? Looks like she knows [about] on TikTok," wrote a second person.

A third fan questioned the significance of the actress' jewellery placement, taking to Twitter to write: "I can't believe Amber Heard is wearing a £400 Gucci bee earring on her left ear so the jury can't see to troll everyone over the viral bee meme. Disbelief."

Gucci 'Double G' Bee Earrings, £330 / $460, Farfetch

Other fans shared their own theories about Amber's poignant bee accessory, with some claiming the star was "copying" her ex-husband after he wore a bee brooch on the lapel of his collar earlier in court.

After a week-long hiatus, proceedings now resume in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, with the actress now facing pointed questions from Johnny's attorney, Camille Vasquez.

