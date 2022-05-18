Christine Lampard stuns in seriously beautiful summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is the queen of conservative chic. The Loose Women star has an endless archive of composed ensembles that would suit anyone and everyone. The 43-year-old's latest outfit to catch attention was a floral frock that added a healthy dose of colour to her typically muted onscreen wardrobe.

Christine looked summer-ready in a green floral printed midi dress from Whistles boasting half-length shirred sleeves, a flattering V-neck, floating midi-length skirt, a ruched waist and a fabric belt for enhancing a feminine silhouette.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

The star wore her raven tresses down loose and gently curled, opting for a gleaming beauty blend boasting a glowing, flawless complexion, a touch of pink-hued blush, a soft cherry red lip and a defined brow.

She accoessorised with a simple gold chain necklace with a circle pendant and a delicate gold chain bracelet.

Christine looked enchanting in florals

If you adore Christine's outfit and would love to see her dress hanging in your wardrobe, then you're in luck as it is still available to buy online.

The star beamed in the lovely frock

This number is incredibly versatile and works for occasion season and work dressing. It has been shirred through the waist for added definition and it falls to an easy midi length. Wear with heeled wedges or espadrilles and a straw bag for a polished aesthetic.

Shirred Wheat Floral Dress, £109, Whistles

For an on-the-go look, slip on a pair of pristine white sneakers for a functional yet fashionable finish.

Christine recently rocked a bold power suit as she headed out to the Mental Mummies charity luncheon, which was hosted by Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley. Christine looked phenomenal in an emerald-green suit, which was made up of a matching blazer and trousers. She clasped a Gucci clutch bag, infusing a designer dash into her luxe sartorial creation.

The star's striking attire added another timeless outfit to her ever-expanding wardrobe and offered up a covetable alternative to her go-to dress looks.

