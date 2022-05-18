Victoria Beckham wears chic cut-out dress for rare picture with dad

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to pay tribute to her dad Tony's birthday. In a beautiful picture showing the pair sharing a dance, Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday dad!! We all love you so so much and can’t wait to celebrate with you. Kisses from us all."

We loved VB's dress she rocked in the snap; it was from her own fashion line and featured a body-conscious cut, with shoulder-baring panels and a funky chain print embossed over the fabric. Known as the 'The Dolman Midi Dress', it's cut in the iconic VB shape, and is made from printed cady crepe. It costs £1,090 and is a sellout style for the brand, so no wonder Victoria chose it for her own personal wear.

The former Spice Girl first featured the chain print back in 2019, when she produced a white dress featuring the illustration. The frock was a huge hit with shoppers, and even royalty, with Meghan Markle famously donning it to attend the Commonwealth service the same year.

Prince Harry's wife stepped out in the style when she was still pregnant with baby Archie Harrison. The busy print ensured the Duchess stood out from the crowd, particularly as she teamed it with a white coat and funky hat.

A few months later, Victoria herself wore the same style and said of the look: "Back to work and excited to launch my #VBAW19 collection today with the chain print, one of the key prints of the season. It's my celebration of femininity and part of what I define as the modern feminine alphabet."

Victoria's Dress:

Victoria Beckham chain-print dolman midi dress, £1,090, Farfetch

Victoria's dresses often make the news, and the last one that did just was the silk style she wore to her son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

Meghan Markle wore a Victoria Beckham chain mail dress in 2019

Speaking of the gown, Victoria told Grazia: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself.

