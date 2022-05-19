﻿
vb-bunny-ears

Victoria Beckham rocks silk bralette and bunny ears

The fashion designer wowed fans

Victoria Beckham knows how to perfectly execute an all-black ensemble – yet fans did not see her latest outfit coming. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share some sleek lingerie-meets-red carpet attire and looked incredible while doing so.

Victoria, 48, rocked a silk black bralette top, a black satin skirt, a cropped black cardigan and latex bunny ears in a racy mirror selfie posted online. She wore her brunette curls styled in a coiled updo, letting a single wave shape her beautified face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films inside bedroom with husband David

The designer opted for a glam makeup look. A dewy skin glow, winged eyeliner, dark, defined brow, a dusting of bronzer and a healthy dose of highlighter made for a film star beauty blend.

Victoria posed for the selfie as her hairstylist fixed her do. She captioned the initial image: "Behind the scenes with @graziauk #VBBody." She continued to reveal more BTS shots from the swanky photoshoot, including another two head-to-toe black outfits featuring a surprise guest – husband David.

vb-bunny-ears-selfie

VB looked unreal in latex bunny ears

The second look featured the same black bralette that the former singer teamed with a figure-hugging black midi skirt from her eponymous label and a pair of black point-toe high heels.

vb-skirt

The designer snapped a slinky selfie in the skirt

The third selfie showed off a more extravagant look – a square-neck bandeau from VB Body teamed with a billowing ballgown-esque taffeta lack floor-length skirt.

bv-taffeta-skirt

Victoria sported an incredible taffeta skirt

Love VB's slinky midi skirt? Well, the good news is that it's still available to buy online. This compact-jersey midi skirt is a true wardrobe staple and can be matched with a skintight black jersey top for the ultimate date night duo or dressed down with a classic white shirt for an enviable office look.

vb-body-skirt

VB Body Jersey Midi Skirt, £290, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

If you adore Victoria's luxe skirt but aren't such a fan of the luxe price tag, then we have the ideal lookalike for you. This fitted pencil skirt offers a silhouette-enhancing shape and will remain in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

other-stories-skirt

Fitted Pencil Midi Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Pair the item with some barely-there heels for a romantic summer party combination, or slip on some white sneakers for an on-the-go outfit

