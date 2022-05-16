Harper Beckham looks adorable in ruffled dress in unseen bridesmaid photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, Victoria Beckham was clearly reminiscing about the big wedding of her eldest son Brooklyn, as she shared a lovely throwback from the morning of the day.

The unseen snap showed Brooklyn and his little sister Harper behind the scenes of the special occasion, holding on to two white dogs! Awww. Mum-of-four Victoria captioned the adorable image: "Harper Seven loves her big brother xx Kisses from Nala and Label… @brooklynpeltzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Brooklyn wore a very swish tux and ten-year-old Harper wore a gorgeously floral dress that featured the chicest ruffle sleeves. With her long hair blow-dried straight and diamond earrings in her ears, she looked super cute. We've seen Harper wear this frock on numerous occasions; it's clearly one of her favourites.

The star-studded wedding ceremony took place on 9 April, and was held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

Harper was a bridesmaid at the nuptials, and wore a chic white dress as she danced on the lawn following her older brother's wedding reception. Photographs showed her rocking a sweet puff-sleeved dress complete with a navy blue waist sash. Stylish Harper teamed her elegant white dress with coordinating ballet pumps, adding a touch of sparkle with delicate pearl studs and a string of pearls around her wrist.

Victoria's mini-me wore her sleek honey blonde hair in mermaid curls, which fell down past her shoulders in elegant ringlets. Harper's 'do was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel and his team, and the look was inspired by a UK supermodel. The hairstylist told Vogue that it was based on 'A minimal ’90s Kate Moss look.' Fancy!

