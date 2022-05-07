Victoria Beckham looks unreal in slinky black leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense. Whether dressing up to the nines or dressing down for a lounge day at home, Victoria knows how to curate a flawless outfit. The 48-year-old debuted another sleek all-black outfit and fans can't believe their eyes.

The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share two mirror selfies with her 29.9 million followers, showcasing a head-to-toe black ensemble from her eponymous label. Featuring a high neck, long sleeve top and split-front black leggings, the outfit added another incredible look to Victoria's repertoire.

The star teamed the leggings from her clothing line VB Body with some classy black high-heels, adding a touch of sass to the low-key look. She wore her brunette hair up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her face.

Victoria opted for a camera-ready beauty look, consisting of winged eyeliner, a gentle bronzer, a dewy complexion and a rose pink lip.

Victoria looked so sleek in the look

She took to social media to share the outfit with followers, alongside the caption: "If you love VB Body then you are going to LOVE VB Body leggings!! They really suck you in ladies and make your legs look super long and toned (they also suck in your tummy and curve your butt!) The polo neck top is coming soon! x VB. in sizes XS - XXL, shop now at victoriabeckham.com and 36 Dover Street."

The singer stunned fans with the selfie

Fans couldn't help but gush over the former Spice Girls singer's style. "You look amazing," one follower commented, while another said: "All black everything always!" with a black love heart emoji. A third agreed, penning: "Looking fantastic as always, and a fourth added: "So beautiful."

Slit-cuff High-rise Jersey Leggings, £350, Victoria Beckham

If you couldn't agree more, then why not treat yourself to a figure-flattering pair of Victoria's leggings? Boating a sumptuous mid-weight jersey stretch fabric and eye-catching slit effect, these leggings are the ultimate activewear wardrobe staple piece.

Victoria recently stunned fans with another must-see outfit. The star sported a chocolate brown one-shoulder midi dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline, a compact knitwear fabric and a sleek, form-fitting silhouette.

