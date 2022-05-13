Victoria Beckham poses in Posh mini dress – fans can't get over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked like she'd stepped straight out of the 90s on Friday when she posed in a leg-baring mini dress.

Looking seriously glamorous, the mother-of-four – who raises children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with husband David Beckham – shared a duo of photos on her Instagram account, showing off her new VB 'Body Mini Dress'. The mock-neck number made the most of her sculpted arms and was teamed with towering black stilettos.

Victoria pinned her brunette hair back into an elaborate updo, and highlighted her cheekbones with a dusting of bronzer and shimmery highlighter.

Branding the thigh-skimming garment the perfect LBD for the weekend, fans were reminded of her signature little black Gucci dress that shaped her Spice Girls style.

VB looked seriously stunning in her Posh Spice inspired look

Taking to the comments section in their hundreds, Victoria's loyal followers were obsessed with the Spice Girls revival. "Oh my God... so much Posh!," one wrote, while another penned: "Posh Spice 4ever."

Countless others branded her "beautiful" and "stunning," while yet another fan joked: "Posh is back."

VB Body Mini Dress in Black, £490, Victoria Beckham

Shape Black Bodycon Dress, £15, PrettyLittleThing

The style icon's go-to new weekend dress is still in stock on her website, but if you're after something a little lower priced, we've found the perfect lookalike.

Who can forget Victoria's Posh Spice era and the iconic little black dress that made her a household name? It turns out it was actually a high street bargain!

Victoria was known for wearing a little black dress in the Spice Girls

VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."

