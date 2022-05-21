Alison Hammond wows in the most striking co-ord we've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alison Hammond knows how to assemble an elegant colour-block look, yet it seems she can also nail something a bit more bohemian too. The beloved This Morning host brightened up all of our mornings, wearing a sweet sixties paisley print ensemble.

Alison, 47, looked vibrant in the colourful co-ord from Live Unlimited London, which boasted a floaty V-neck chiffon top and a matching maxi skirt cut from a kaleidoscopic paisley pattern. Featuring an eye-catching colour palette of aqua blue, tangerine, rose pink, lime green, navy and cream, the two-piece made for a stand-out summer outfit.

The TV star posed up a storm in her vivid attire. She wore her raven hair down loose in a side-swept style and opted for her signature camera-ready glam glow. A flawless complexion, nude glossy lip, defined brow, bronzed smokey eye and an eyeliner flick resulted in a radiant beauty blend.

Alison accessorised with a pair of chunky silver hoop earrings and a silver bangle – completing her loud boho look. She slipped on some golden gladiator sandals for an extra touch of sparkle.

Alison looked enchanting in paisley print

The presenter took to social media to share her outfit with followers alongside the caption: "Lots of Enquires regarding this Paisley outfit today it’s from @liveunlimitedlondon thanks @davidobrien75 for sourcing and of course fab glam as always @makeupbymikey @hairbymichellesultan," with a string of pink blossom emojis.

The star beamed alongside co-host Dermot O'Leary

Fans adored the dazzling look and were quick to comment on Alison's wardrobe success. "Sorry, whaaaaat?? You look SENSATIONAL Alison," one commented, while another added: "It's an amazing look." A third agreed, saying: "You look absolutely amazing."

Multi Paisley Print Short Kimono, £59, Live Unlimited London

If you agree and would love to spice up your wardrobe with some sixties psychedelic style, then we have just the item for you. Sadly, Alison's actual co-ord is no longer available to buy online, but this kimono features an identical print that will instantly jazz up any summer outfit.

Dress the kimono down with an all-black ensemble and let the piece speak for itself. Complete your eye-catching aesthetic with some gold jewellery for a dash of feminine glamour.

