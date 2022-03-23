Alison Hammond looks undeniably chic in kimono and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alison Hammond always looks radiant. The This Morning host knows how to assemble an eye-catching outfit, which is usually popping with bright colours and rich hues. The 47-year-old recently swapped her signature vibrant style for a monochrome ensemble - and we can't enough of it.

Alison looked incredible in the black and white concoction. She wore a floral kimono from Live Unlimited London, layered over a longline black T-shirt and black trousers, elevating the outfit with some black heels. The TV star accessorised with a long gold pendant necklace, rounded daisy drop earrings from Kooky Bloom and a black Apple watch, finessing her chic all-black aesthetic.

WATCH: Alison Hammond celebrates impressive milestone

The mother-of-one wore her hair scraped up in a cascading ponytail and opted for a glamorous beauty glow. A thick lashing of mascara, subtle smokey eye, nude lip and dusting of bronzer highlighted Alison's natural beauty. A fresh set of neutral acrylics added a hit of sass to the tasteful look.

Alison shared the outfit on social media via Instagram Stories, simply tagging the brands and stylists who helped her craft the effortless look.

Alison looked lovely in the look

Want to emulate Alison's elegant outfit? Alison's floral kimono is still available to buy online and is a subtle but smart way to elevate any everyday all-black look.

The TV star dazzled fans in the stunning outfit

Featuring beautiful blooming abstract mono print on sheer chiffon fabric and shorter silhouette, this piece will add a touch of sophistication to your spring wardrobe.

Floral Kimono, £59, Live Unlimited London

Layer over an entirely black outfit to mirror Alison's sleek creation or for a more summery approach, slip the kimono on over an all-white ensemble for the perfect garden-party attire.

Alison recently amped up the glamour, wowing fans in an unmissable power suit while presenting the beloved show with Dermot O'Leary. She rocked a fluorescent hot pink suit, featuring a longline blazer and matching trousers with front-split hem. The beloved TV host beamed in the eye-popping ensemble, which she paired with a simple back T-shirt and black strappy platform sandals.

