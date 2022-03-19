Alison Hammond wows in bold power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to stand-out looks, Alison Hammond isn't afraid to experiment. The This Morning host wowed fans in an unmissable power suit while presenting the beloved show with Dermot O'Leary on Friday, looking as radiant as ever.

Alison rocked a fluorescent hot pink suit, featuring a longline blazer and matching trousers with front-split hem. The 47-year-old beamed in the eye-popping ensemble, which she paired with a simple back T-shirt and black strappy platform sandals.

The mother-of-one looked camera-ready in a dewy beauty look, consisting of brushed brows, dusty pink eyeshadow, and a cherry pink lip. The TV star wore her dark ringlets down loose and accessorised with some gold hoop earrings and a modest gold necklace bearing the letter 'A.'

Alison shared the gorgeous snap on social media, alongside the caption: "Pretty in Pink - Absolutely adore this pink suit today from @yoursclothing stretch material and just so comfy for the fuller gal like me . Vibes - Models own Honestly could live in it. shoes also @yoursclothing. They need to do a lime green and yellow one to please xx Thanks for glam @davidobrien75 @rachaeleleri87 @hairbymichellesultan @makeupbymikey #alisonhammond."

Fans and followers loved Alison's showstopping outfit. "So stunning Alison!" commented one fan, while another penned: "Loving this outfit." A third agreed: "You look amazing," with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Are you on the hunt for a bold power suit like Alison's? Unfortunately, Alison's suit is no longer available to buy online, but we've found the perfect replica just for you.

Pink Boucle Suit, Blazer £75, Skirt £40, River Island

This pink boucle skirt suit is a sumptuous spring must-have. Boasting decorative front pockets, refined tailoring, and asymmetric mini skirt cut in an adorable candy pink hue, this two-piece will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of sassy femininity.

Pair with some black heeled mules for a classy date-night look or dress down with some flatform sandals and a relaxed T-shirt like Alison.

