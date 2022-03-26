Alison Hammond stuns in ultra chic co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alison Hammond has wowed fans with another radiant look. The This Morning host debuted a chic emerald green co-ord on the show that added another dazzling ensemble to her colourful fashion inventory.

Alison, 47, rocked the vibrant look, that consisted of a matching green longline suit and trousers with split hem detailing. She layered the co-ord over a longline black T-shirt with a scoop neck, teaming the look with some black strappy sandals and a long opal pendant necklace.

The mother-of-one accessorised with a pair of statement azure stone earrings that elevated her gorgeous beauty look. A glossy nude lip, dusting of rose blush and silver smoky eye culminated in a gleaming makeup concoction.

Alison scraped her hair up into a beehive-like bun with a glamorous quiff effect, adding a touch of fifties flare to her relaxed but elegant everyday look.

The star took to social media to share the outfit with fans and followers. She posted an array of stunning snaps via Instagram Stories for all to marvel at.

If you fancy adding a bold pop of colour to your spring wardrobe, then look no further. We've found the ideal lookalike of Alison's head-turning outfit just for you.

This oversized apple green suit featuring single-breasted fit and button detailing will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Keep it classy but casual by teaming the two-piece with some white sneakers for the ultimate office look, or elevate the outfit with some black barely-there heels for nights out on the town.

Green Oversized Suit, Blazer, £60, Bottoms, £35, ASOS

Alison recently stunned fans earlier this week with another must-see ensemble. She wore a floral kimono layered over a longline black T-shirt and black trousers, elevating the outfit with some black heels. The TV star accessorised with a long gold pendant necklace, rounded daisy drop earrings and a black Apple watch, finessing her chic all-black aesthetic.

