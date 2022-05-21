Catherine Zeta-Jones looks gorgeous in unexpected corset The wife of Michael Douglas shared a throwback on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones had fans doing a double-take when she posted a stunning throwback photo on Friday.

The actress took a trip down memory lane and shared an image from her 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro. In the snap, Catherine is brandishing a sword preparing for a fight as her alter-ego Elena Montero.

Catherine looked beautiful in a white dress with a corset bodice that cinched in her waist as her raven locks cascaded down to her hips.

Joking about the photo, Catherine captioned the post: "Me when people try to talk to me before I've had my coffee."

Fans were blown away by her age-defying appearance, with one commenting: "Seriously the most gorgeous woman EVER!" A second gushed: "Every man fell in love with you when they first saw you in The Mask of Zorro." A third added: "So lovely and beautiful."

Catherine looks practically the same as she did in the 90s

Catherine doesn't look much different from her younger self and has previously credited dancing for helping her stay fit and healthy.

"I have a ballet barre in my gym," she told The Telegraph. "I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour."

But dancing isn't all she does. "I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, do the elliptical [machine]. I try to keep the whole body working," Catherine added.

Catherine shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

Since her starring role in The Mask of Zorro, Catherine has gone on to find worldwide success and welcome two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, with her husband Michael Douglas, whom she married in 2000.

The couple's youngest only recently celebrated her birthday, with Catherine marking the occasion by sharing a snapshot of herself embracing a young Carys, followed by one of the teen in a bikini top and skirt walking along a gorgeous beach.

Catherine herself looked radiant in the photograph as well, and shared a special message for her daughter, writing: "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart [heart emoji] Mama."

