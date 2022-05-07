Catherine Zeta-Jones always looks like a bombshell and the actress decided to enjoy a small throwback during the week and she stunned in a gorgeous mini-dress.

SHOP: Catherine Zeta-Jones' go-to face cream is 42% off in the Amazon sale - hurry!

The star was snapped out and about in New York City during a night out, and she wowed in her frock that featured a lace detail, as well as a black shawl that also had the same lacy design. She carried with her a small clutch bag and she accessorised with a large diamond ring and some oversized diamond earrings. Although her shoes were mostly obscured in the snap, they did appear to be of a nude design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones skinny dips inside her indoor pool

She had her hair done up in a stylish updo, with a large bun, and she wasn't alone as her husband, Michael Douglas, was snapped behind her, looking at his wife in awe.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photographs from joyful family reunion

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals curious work habit as she shares behind-the-scenes glimpse from latest project

In her caption, she enthused: "There's nothing like a New York night! #FlashbackFriday."

And it seems that her fans were in agreement, as one said: "Love this legendary picture! #FlashbackFriday," and a second shared: "Always such a glamorous couple. True Hollywood royalty."

A third posted: "Always looking absolutely beautiful!" while a fourth added: "Look at Michael's face following you, beautiful, you are both very lucky."

Catherine stole the show with her outfit

And a fifth referenced one of Catherine's most well-known roles, as they said: "All eyes & legs with Zorro tailing in back in black but without the mask and sword."

GALLERY: 19 celebrity couples with big age differences

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shocks lookalike daughter in new video

Catherine and Michael share two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, who turned 19 last month.

To mark the occasion, the doting mum posted a snapshot of herself embracing a young Carys, followed by one of the teen in a bikini top and skirt walking along a gorgeous beach.

The star alwas has some amazing outfits

Catherine herself looked radiant in the photograph as well, and shared a special message for her daughter, writing: "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart [heart emoji] Mama."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unbelievable family throwback for emotional tribute to her mother

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' £335k engagement ring was inspired by royal scandal

Fans quickly took to the comments section to send birthday wishes for Carys their way, while also leaving a horde of flame and heart emojis.

"The daughter of a goddess, happy birthday Carys, wish you love," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful family. Your children just shine," and a third adding: "The absolute cutest mom and daughter duo there is!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.