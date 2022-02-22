Catherine-Zeta Jones reminisces on iconic look in bittersweet tribute This week marks one month since the designer's passing

Catherine Zeta-Jones is reminiscing over one of her most iconic looks for a bittersweet reason. The actress looked back at a 1999 red carpet moment of hers as she paid homage to the late Thierry Mugler.

The star shared on Instagram a sweet tribute to the famous designer, who passed away at the age of 74 last month.

The video featured Catherine talking to Vogue Magazine about the stunning dress she wore for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Entrapment, in which she starred alongside the late Sean Connery.



Catherine shares glimpse inside home as she celebrates exciting news

She captioned the sweet video with: "Remembering the late great Thierry Mugler. It was a thrill to be able to wear his designs. This moment on the red carpet, at the Cannes Film Festival, was one of my all time favorites. It makes me smile just thinking about wearing this work of art."

Catherine's heartwarming tribute

In the video, Catherine explains her reaction upon first seeing the fabulous pink satin dress, and expresses how lucky she felt to have been able to wear it. The dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging bodice, and voluminous skirt.

The No Reservations star said that because of Thierry's meticulous structuring and cut, that: "as feminine as this dress is, there's something very strong and acutely cut." She continued to say it was: "everything I love in a dress for this event, at that time, in France. It was pretty amazing."

Catherine and Sean at the premiere of their movie Entrapment

The heartfelt throwback had an extra layer of sadness as Catherine revealed she unfortunately doesn't have the dress anymore. She explained that she was honored to have debuted the dress on the red carpet, but it was a sample meant to be shown in a subsequent fashion show.

Fans complimented the star for both her incredible look and kind words, writing: "So graciously worn," and: "Thanks so much for sharing this with all of us."

