Catherine Zeta-Jones praised by fans after posing up a storm in 'sexy' activewear

Andrea Caamano
Michael Douglas' wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, showed off her latest casual look and fans loved it
Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken to Instagram to show fans her latest look – and they could not have loved it more.
MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones has big reason to celebrate as she shares glimpse inside home
The Hollywood actress posed up a storm in a gorgeous black workout outfit by her own brand. The look consisted of a hoodie, described as the "perfect grab and go jacket", that featured a reflective sleeve trim and gathered waist. The 52-year-old paired the jacket with matching "luxe" trousers.
WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses up a storm in gorgeous all-black look
Catherine has clearly thought of everything whilst designing this look as its main material is ripstop, which, as explained in her Catherine Zeta-Jones active website, was originally created in WW2 for parachuting.
READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shower each other with love on Instagram - see the fabulous gift he got her
RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones' Super Bowl appearance proves she hasn't aged a day
"When the parachute was deployed if the wind was able to break through, the denier of the rip stop would only open up as a tiny hole instead of breaking the material - saving the soldier's life," she explains.
The actress usually delights fans with her fashionable looks
Captioning the fun video of her modelling the look, Catherine wrote: "Is it too early to be dreaming of Spring? The comfiest from my @casazetajones active line."
Fans were quick to react with many calling her "gorgeous" and her look "sexy".
"You look gorgeous and very sexy, I love it," wrote one, whist a second remarked: "Love the activewear!"
A third added: "Beautiful, love this style."
The star is confident in her own body and often poses in swimsuits and bikinis
Catherine recently opened up about her lifestyle and beauty brand Casa Zeta-Jones, which also includes homewares, artisanal coffee and makeup.
Speaking to The Telegraph last year she revealed: "At this point in my life, I really enjoy having the time to work on my brand and I'm really hands-on.
"Even if I didnt start my own brand, I would be making things anyway. I make curtains, cushions, I love to design."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.