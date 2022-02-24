Catherine Zeta-Jones praised by fans after posing up a storm in 'sexy' activewear She looks gorgeous!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken to Instagram to show fans her latest look – and they could not have loved it more.

The Hollywood actress posed up a storm in a gorgeous black workout outfit by her own brand. The look consisted of a hoodie, described as the "perfect grab and go jacket", that featured a reflective sleeve trim and gathered waist. The 52-year-old paired the jacket with matching "luxe" trousers.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses up a storm in gorgeous all-black look

Catherine has clearly thought of everything whilst designing this look as its main material is ripstop, which, as explained in her Catherine Zeta-Jones active website, was originally created in WW2 for parachuting.

"When the parachute was deployed if the wind was able to break through, the denier of the rip stop would only open up as a tiny hole instead of breaking the material - saving the soldier's life," she explains.

The actress usually delights fans with her fashionable looks

Captioning the fun video of her modelling the look, Catherine wrote: "Is it too early to be dreaming of Spring? The comfiest from my @casazetajones active line."

Fans were quick to react with many calling her "gorgeous" and her look "sexy".

"You look gorgeous and very sexy, I love it," wrote one, whist a second remarked: "Love the activewear!"

A third added: "Beautiful, love this style."

The star is confident in her own body and often poses in swimsuits and bikinis

Catherine recently opened up about her lifestyle and beauty brand Casa Zeta-Jones, which also includes homewares, artisanal coffee and makeup.

Speaking to The Telegraph last year she revealed: "At this point in my life, I really enjoy having the time to work on my brand and I'm really hands-on.

"Even if I didnt start my own brand, I would be making things anyway. I make curtains, cushions, I love to design."

