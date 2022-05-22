Victoria Beckham shows off radiant summer glow in silky bathrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something about Victoria Beckham's glow that seriously enchants fans - us included.

The wife of David Beckham looked radiant on Saturday as she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her VB Beauty shoot. Putting the luxe into at-home lounging, Victoria donned a £290 'Chain Print Robe' from her own fashion collection while her makeup artist Valeria got her into glam.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films her beauty routine in silky bathrobe

"We are just shooting some beauty content and I'm sitting him relaxing in my bathrobe," Victoria told fans.

The fashion designer opted for a glam makeup look. A dewy skin glow, winged eyeliner, dark, defined brow, a dusting of bronzer and a healthy dose of highlighter made for a film star beauty blend.

Victoria worked the camera in her silky bathrobe

"A @victoriabeckhambeauty summer glow tutorial with @valeriaferreiramakeup. Featuring my favourite Cocoa Kajal Liner, Smoky Eye Brick in Signature, Instant Brightening Pencil, Future Lash Mascara, Matte Bronzing Brick in 003 and my new Posh Gloss in Bungalow x VB," Victoria captioned her Instagram post.

Fans were quick to react to Victoria's enviable glow, rushing to the comments to share the love. "You have awesome skin," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Love all your liners they are gorgeous [heart emoji] my favourite go-to always!"

A third fan sweetly shared: "Love these tutorials, you're glowing."

If you want to emulate Victoria's ultra chic loungewear look, her chain print robe is 100% silk, providing the ultimate at-home spa experience.

Chain Print Robe, £290, Victoria Beckham

Love VB's luxurious robe, but not the luxurious price tag? This cooling satin dressing gown is the perfect alternative to drape on whilst you're getting ready during the summer months.

Satin Dressing Gown, £24.99, H&M

Victoria always knows how to perfectly execute any outfit – yet fans did not see her last outfit coming.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, rocked a silk black bralette top, a black satin skirt, a cropped black cardigan and latex bunny ears in a racy mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

