Anne Hathaway gets everyone talking with latest glamorous look

Anne Hathaway strikes again! The star has been the talk of the town since descending upon the Cannes Film Festival, making her presence known red carpet after red carpet.

Each look is more and more fabulous one after the other, and her latest hot pink number is no exception.

She has been favoring the likes of Amrami Privé, Gucci and Valentino for all of the star-studded events, and each has been nothing short of show-stopping.

Anne's latest is a striking, strapless Valentino jumpsuit with long sleeves and a columnal shape, which was perfectly accentuated with their matching, sky-high shoes that have become instantly iconic.

The epic look is of course in Valentino's color of the season, a bright fuschia that permeated every single look from Pierpaolo Piccioli's Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection, and every celebrity has been loving it.

Each one of her looks at the glamorous, star-studded festival has made waves, especially a Gucci mini dress and a dazzling white sequined gown by Armani.

The stunning pink look

The Gucci number, a sparkly velvet mini dress, was custom made for her and featured a blue PVC bustier with cut-out detailing across her chest. Letting her dress steal focus, the actress kept her accessories simple, and has been seen accessorizing many of her looks with stunning Bulgari jewelry.

The mod look had her looking straight out of the 1960's, a style she exacerbated by styling her hair in a retro half-up look and sporting black cat-eye sunglasses.

Anne's impossibly chic Gucci number

Fans have raved about her Cannes style, writing: "Queen of Cannes," and: "YOU GUYS ARE KILLING IT," as well as: "She's slaying everyday."

Anne has been promoting her new movie, Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s. It stars her good friend Jessica Chastain, who she's working on yet another project with already, as well as Succession star Jeremy Strong.

