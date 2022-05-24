Ruth Langsford is picture perfect in the silkiest Zara blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford delighted Loose Women audiences by wearing another elegant summer-ready ensemble. The beloved TV host, 62, sported a gorgeous blue silk blouse from Zara that quickly caught the attention of fashion-forward viewers.

READ: Ruth Langsford gave This Morning viewers the BEST tip for dealing with painful shoes that rub

Ruth looked lovely in the eye-catching shirt which featured an ethereal floral print in a romantic blue hue. Other tones including cream and soft sunshine yellow accentuated the blouse's summery appeal. The star teamed the top with some black tailored trousers and slipped on a pair of statement wedged heels to complete the beach-party meets holiday soiree look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford twirls in skinny jeans - and look at her blazer

The host wore her ashy blonde hair down loose in her signature style and opted for a glowing beauty blend. Her outfit perfectly complemented her co-host Coleen Nolan's attire, which included a bright tangerine shirt with wrap-effect details.

READ: Ruth Langsford talks surprise career move away from ITV

If you love Ruth's delicate look, then why not treat yourself to something similar? This blue tile print satin shirt is ideal for sun-soaked getaways and warmer nights out on the town. Boasting a collared neckline, long cuffed sleeves, button front, long hem and a soft satin texture, this piece can be paired with some white palazzo pants and wedges for a seriously sophisticated outfit.

Ruth looked beautiful in blue

Show off the shirt in all its glory by accessorising with some simple gold jewellery and a timeless watch clutch bag.

The star donned a floral blouse from Zara

The star never fails to impress with her on-screen style and recently wowed fans by wearing a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans teamed with a pristine white blazer. She infused the look with femininity by finessing her look with some vivid pink strappy heels and a pair of sunglasses.

Blue Tile Print Satin Shirt, £24.99, New Look

She took to Instagram to share the outfit, alongside the caption: "IT’S HERE AT LAST!!! My white linen mix jacket will be on my @qvc show tonight. Click Linktree in my Bio if you want a head start! Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler @willgowing 6.00 - 9.00 pm Yes, THREE hours of fashion & fun! #qvc #whitelinenjacket #ruthlangsfordfashion."

SHOP: Ruth Langsford's £29.99 Zara blouse comes in the most striking print

Fans loved the look, with one commenting: "The whole outfit is lovely Ruth, you look stunning!" and another saying: "Fab jacket…. LOVE those shoes!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.