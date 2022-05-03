Ruth Langsford's £29.99 Zara blouse comes in the most striking print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford just added a brand new blouse to her collection, and it comes in the most striking print.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford looks effortlessly chic in denim jacket and skinny jeans

Rocking a silky paisley shirt from Zara on Tuesday, the Loose Women star looked picture perfect as she joined Kate Piper, Kelle Bryan and Carol McGiffin on the hit panel show.

Ruth looked gorgeous in a paisley print blouse from Zara

Nailing business chic in her desk-to-daywear look, Ruth tucked her £29.99 blouse into a pair of navy cropped trousers, most likely from Hobbs.

While the mum-of-one is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, the star is known to shop at the high street label for her trousers, and she owns several slim-fit styles in everything from black to fuschia colourways.

MORE: Ruth Langsford wows in bold bubblegum pink suit

READ: Ruth Langsford makes surprise health revelation prompted by son Jack

Paisley Blouse, £29.99, Zara

Looking seriously glam, Ruth accessorised her ensemble with vibrant pink stilettos and a silver pendant necklace. Wearing her glossy blonde tresses down in a bouncy blowdry, the TV star opted for a radiant makeup combo as she teamed a pale brown shadow with a hint of eyeliner, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss – stunning!

When she's not appearing on Loose Women, Ruth regularly heads over to QVC to debut new pieces from her signature collection, and just last week she modelled the £49.98 denim jacket.

Navy Trousers, £110, Hobbs

Posting a lift selfie on her way to the studio, Ruth could be seen styling the dark blue version with a pair of black skinny jeans and a white T-shirt that had a heart printed across it. And she had a lot with her too, as she carried two full suitcases and an overflowing maroon bag with her – we can't wait to see what she's got in store for spring!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns with new beauty transformation

In another effortlessly cool style moment, the presenter had stepped out in a bubblegum pink suit from Principles at Debenhams days earlier. Layering her colourful co-ord over a white top from Kettlewell, Ruth's two-piece suit cost a total of £88.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.