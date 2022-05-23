Ruth Langsford loves this affordable suit so much she owns it in different colours

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking power dressing to new levels, Ruth Langsford made a stylish return to Loose Women on Monday, and her latest outfit might seem a tad familiar.

Stepping out in a royal blue version of Principle's two-piece suit – which she already owns in bubblegum pink – the presenter proved that you can never have too much of a good thing.

Ruth nailed the colour blocking trend as she teamed her royal blue suit with a bright pink blouse

Clearly, a huge fan of the streamlined silhouette, which you can shop through Debenhams, Ruth's exact suit comes in nine different colourways, including black, ivory, camel, khaki, navy, ochre, blush, and of course, Ruth's favourite royal blue and bubblegum shades.

Retailing at a total of £80.20, you can shop the ruched blazer separately for £49, while the trousers are currently reduced to £31.20 in the sale.

Principles royal blue blazer, £49, and matching trousers, £31.20, Debenhams

Dressed to the nines for her recent appearance, Ruth nailed the colour blocking trend as she teamed her bright blue suit with a raspberry coloured camisole.

Completing her ensemble with a pair of snakeskin printed pumps, the mum-of-one added a hint of sparkle, courtesy of her diamante droplet necklace and silver hoop earrings.

The presenter joined Judi Love, Denise Welch and Kelle Bryan on the panel

She styled her blonde bob in a bouncy blowdry that elegantly framed her face, and opted for a purple smokey eye that complimented the midnight hues of her suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth wore the bubblegum pink version in April

Fans of Loose Women might remember the vibrant pink version that Ruth wore in April.

Helming the ITV panel alongside Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan, the presenter layered her tailored blazer and cropped trousers over a white top by Kettlewell.

Tying the look together with pastel pink stilettos from Topshop and an understated necklace, Ruth's hit was an instant hit with fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts her stuff in a beach babe sarong and heels

Posting a video of her outfit on Instagram, the wife of Eamonn Holmes received plenty of compliments from her one million followers.

"Aw loving the pink sweetheart, you look so beautiful, bright and cheery," wrote one. Pretty in pink Ruth, you look fabulous," added another. Meanwhile, This Morning star Josie Gibson commented: "Beautiful Ruth."

