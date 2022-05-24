Christina Aguilera shows off new red lace outfit as she teases 'celebration of a lifetime'

Ahad Sanwari
Christina Aguilera showed off one of her brand new red-hot looks as she teased a special surprise she had in store for them
Christina Aguilera may have only recently returned to Spanish music, but she's back for even more and is taking her fans along for the ride.
MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in unexpected outfit on rare date night with fiancé Matthew Rutler
ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style
The singer took to social media to announce that with the help of a contest, she would fly one of her fans out to Los Angeles pride with her.
VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room
She shared that the news came in anticipation of her upcoming EP La Tormenta and the accompanying Suéltame, teasing a new look for the era.
Christina maintained her flaming red locks while opting for an outfit to match, a daring red lace dress with sheer floral overlay running around her arms and leaving her chest bare.
MORE: Christina Aguilera styles her skin-tight leather dress in the most unexpected way
Her bodice featured incredible silver sequined work that shone with the crystallized ornaments on her arms, as well as her nails with dangling crosses and diamonds.
In another look, she went for a much simpler off-white chiffon dress that hugged her figure, sporting more ornate jewelry in shades of red and gold.
Christina teased a special celebration with fans alongside new looks
"I want to fly someone special to LA Pride. Pre-save my new EP La Tormenta and new single Suéltame, for a chance to join me for the celebration of a lifetime," she wrote.
Fans were instantly left stunned as most of them could only use heart and flame emojis in response.
MORE: Christina Aguilera is an absolute bombshell in purple leather dress
MORE: Christina Aguilera oozes confidence in daring lace dress
One enthusiastically commented: "So #ICONIC!! OMG, your looks for this era and EPs are absolutely insane. Love ya more than ever, #Legentina!" and another said: "I'm dead. My wig was found in mars."
The news comes on the heels of the Ain't No Other Man singer's announcement that left fans in a frenzy, when she revealed that she would be going on tour once again.
The singer is going on tour this summer
Christina revealed that she would be doing a summer series in the coming months in Europe, spanning all the way from Spain and the UK to Ibiza and Monaco.
Fans can look forward to seeing a lot more incredible looks and music coming their way, potentially including her upcoming material.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.