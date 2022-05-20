Christina Aguilera stuns in unexpected outfit on rare date night with fiancé Matthew Rutler The Fighter singer looked amazing

Christina Aguilera added a twist to her date night look on Thursday – and it's not something we expected.

The 41-year-old is usually a huge fan of figure-hugging ensembles and lately has been favoring skintight leather and latex materials. But on Thursday she opted for a different vibe altogether by rocking an oversized suit to Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection in Los Angeles.

Of course, Christina spiced up her look by flashing some flesh, pairing her loose, white jacket, and matching wide-legged pants with a green top that exposed plenty of her chest.

She added a pair of pointed-toe heels, and dark sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde locks down and straight with a few slim braids scattered throughout.

Christina was joined by her fiancé Matthew Rutler, who also opted to shield his eyes from the bright catwalk lights behind a pair of shades.

Christina and Matthew got engaged in 2014

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014, with the songstress sharing her happy news on Twitter. "He asked and I said," wrote Christina, with a picture of her diamond-adorned hand holding Matt's in front of a romantic beach setting.

Matthew reportedly spent over a year designing Christina's engagement ring, which features nine special multi-color gemstones underneath the band that aren't visible when the ring is worn.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque, where Matthew was working as a set PA. At the time, Christina, who was starring in the film alongside Cher, was in a middle of a painful breakup with her husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina added a revealing touch to her oversized suit

Christina and Jordan, who share son Max Liron Bratman, 13, split in October before the singer began dating Matt in November. Her divorce from Jordan was finalized on Valentine's Day in 2011.

Christina and Matthew have since welcomed their daughter Summer Rain, six.

