Cruz Beckham suits up in Miami - and fans are in disbelief

Cruz Beckham is never shy to flex his luxe fashion sense. The 17-year-old is always impeccably dressed, which comes as no surprise considering his mum Victoria Beckham's reputation in the fashion world. This week, the younger brother of newlywed Brooklyn Beckham suited up for a day out in Miami and fans can't believe how much he looks like his famous dad David Beckham.

Cruz was snapped looking oh so suave in a black tailored suit. He layered the two-piece over a blue paisley shirt and a white vest, completing his smart ensemble with a simple silver chain necklace. Cruz elevated the slick outfit with a pair of black and white spectator shoes – infusing his aesthetic with some roaring twenties charm.

The budding singer took to social media to share the photo with his 1.9 million followers – who were quick to highlight his facial likeness to his father. Cruz captioned the post: "My audition outfit for @silksonic."

Fans and friends loved Cruz's look and complimented the like-father-like-son resemblance. "David Beckham in his youth," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "Chip off the old block. Spitting image of Dad circa 1996," with a football emoji. A third agreed, saying: "Mini David," and a fourth penned: "You are the most like your Dad of the Beckham brood."

Cruz looked suave in the suit

The youngest Beckham son recently enjoyed a Miami night-out with friends aboard his family's £5 million superyacht. Cruz was videoed rocking out in rave shades in a self-filmed video – debuting some black sunglasses which he paired with an oversized grey hoodie featuring a black graphic print.

The 17-year-old is experimental with his streetwear style

The footballer's son wore his bleach blonde frosted tips in his signature spikey style and videoed himself headbanging to music with friends.

Cruz takes after his mum with his penchant for fashion

In the clip, followers glimpsed a sneak peek of the superyacht's interior, including a large white dining table, white chairs, and white leather outdoor sofas, while a waiter smartly dressed in a black polo shirt can be seen carrying a tray of drinks.

