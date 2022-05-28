Paris Hilton models monochrome beachwear in stunning vacation photo

Paris Hilton was dressed to impress during a sun-soaked vacation in the Bahamas and fans adored her swimwear.

The socialite was glowing in snapshots she shared on social media wearing a high-waisted two piece which showed off her fabulous physique.

The string bikinis and heels she used to favor were nowhere in sight as she took a dip in the fuller-coverage number, which she completed with a pair of flats.

Paris captioned the envy-inducing images: "#Sliving Summer is round the corner!" and fans commented on her fashion-forward appearance.

"Cute suit," wrote one, while others said they loved her wide-brimmed hat and the pattern on her cover-up too.

Paris recently had reason to celebrate as she threw an incredible baby shower for her sister, Nicky Hilton.

Paris' fans raved about her beach look

The reality TV star took to social media to share snippets day she helped plan and host.

The pictures saw Paris dressed in her signature pink, wearing a knit cardigan with a floral maxi dress as she posed alongside her sister in a frilly blue floor-length dress.

They were surrounded by blue balloons and teddy bears galore as she wrote: "Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis @NickyHilton with my fellow hostesses @TinaChenCraig & @AliceAndOlivia!

Paris is married to Carter Reum

"Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!" she added. Congratulatory messages flowed in from fans, many of whom deemed Nicky to be "beautiful" as one wrote: "Picture perfect."

Another said: "Most sliving aunt out there," with a third adding: "So awesome congratulations!!! That's Hott," and one commenting: "Wonderful photos, you're all so graceful."

Their mother, Kathy Hilton, recently opened up to HELLO! about becoming a grandmother again.

Talking about Nicky's third child and her daughter-in-law, Tessa's impending birth, she said: "We have two in the oven right now - Nicky is expecting and my daughter in law Tessa - [and they are due] a month apart."

She also admitted that she loves to be hands-on "as much as I can be" with her grandchildren.

Nicky is mom to Lily-Grace and son Teddy, while Tessa and husband Barron welcomed their first daughter Milou in 2020. Paris is yet to have children but has been open about her hopes of starting family with her husband, Carter Reum.

