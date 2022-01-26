Paris Hilton turns heads in dazzling leather skirt as she steps out in New York The Simple Life Star recently married husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton recently returned from her honeymoon with new husband Carter Reum, and she looked phenomenal in an all-silver ensemble.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Paris Hilton shares intimate glimpse inside wedding album

The Simple Life star stunned with every bit of her outfit looking just as perfect as the 40-year-old. Her look consisted of a stunning top that perfectly flattered her curves, and a sheer jumper to cover and highlight her beautiful arms. But the star of the show was her jaw-dropping leather skirt that featured some fringe detailing down the sides, with strands flowing down to her feet, adorned with silver strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

Paris looked beautiful with a full face of make-up, and several accessories, including a pair of breathtaking rings.

READ: Paris Hilton celebrates wonderful family news after honeymoon with husband Carter Reum

DISCOVER: Paris Hilton's culinary dreams suffer major setback after wedding

"2022 glow," she wrote. "I'm making moves in the Big Apple this week. Keep chasing your dreams, work hard and never give up! #Sliving."

Her fans were left awestruck by her photos, with one friend joking: "Sliving your best slife," and another added: "Sliving for sure."

Others were much more obsessed with her ensemble, with one enthusing: "I give this outfit a 12/10!"

Paris looked phenomenal as she stepped out

A second said: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a third commented: "Beautiful angel," while a fourth simply said: "Yes Paris."

Many more of her followers were left speechless by the look and were only able to comment with heart emojis – and we can't blame them!

MORE: Paris Hilton continues epic 7-week honeymoon at luxury £7k a night Maldives resort

PHOTOS: Celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande and more

The reality TV legend was back in New York following an eight-week honeymoon, and since returning, she's been dressed to impress on every occasion.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday she looked flawless in a sparkling green dress that we – and her fans – were obsessed with.

Paris and Carter married in November

Paris showed off her holiday tan in a sparkly green turtleneck dress that featured a dangerously thigh-high slit that showcased her endless legs.

The newlywed teamed her Giuseppe di Morabito number with a pair of nude Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and accessorized with some bedazzled fingerless gloves and her pet chihuahua Diamond.

LOOK: Paris Hilton commands attention in pink bridal dress for carnival-style wedding party

SEE: Paris Hilton looks incredible in first wedding photo after multi-million dollar marriage to Carter Reum

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, Paris' fans went wild for her eye-catching look, with one commenting: "You look so perfect!"

A second said: "Looking like a goddess in green," and a third added: "WOW stunning! Obsessed with that green."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.