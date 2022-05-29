Michelle Keegan glows in sporty selfie as she soaks up the sun in Australia

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan was a glowing, gorgeous goddess in her latest Instagram snap posted from Australia, where the actress is filming her next project.

Looking radiant in a sporty selfie, the wife of Mark Wright rocked a chic logo sweatshirt from Isabel Marant and mini Prada crossbody bag as she worked the camera. Her flowing brunette locks framed her face and highlighted her glowy makeup look, complete with fluttery lashes and peachy lip gloss.

"My 1st week down unda," the Brassic actress captioned her post, which also shared several sun-soaked snaps from her time in Australia.

Fans were quick to react to Michelle's glowing selfie, flooding the comments section of her post with compliments. "You are amazing. Australia will love you as much as we do," wrote one fan, as another gushed: "You are forever perfect."

"Our Girl down under??" a fan asked, quizzing whether the Our Girl actress is filming an Australian spin-off of the BBC military series.

Michelle has actually flown down under to film for a new BBC drama series, Ten Pound Poms. The six-part series follows a group of British emigrants as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world.

Michelle is the ultimate 'It-girl', so if you're looking to recreate her effortless sporty ensemble, we don't blame you. Her £220 Isabel Marant logo sweater features a mock neck, chic 'V' detailing and flocked logo motif in a tri-colour hue.

Isabelle Marant Sweater, £220, Farfetch

The stylish star added a £290 Prada crossbody bag to complete her look. Pricey, but oh so versatile, this simple pouch instantly adds character to any outfit - there's no excuse not to take it with you everywhere.

Prada Cross-Body Pouch, £290, Selfridges

If you're a fan of Michelle's luxe laid-back look, but not so much the luxe price tag, this versatile Jack Wills sweater serves as the perfect layering jumper.

High Neck Sweater, £25, Jack Wills

Style it with this minimalist crossbody pouch from PLT to get the ultimate Keegan-esque look.

Mini Crossbody Backpack, £18, PrettyLittleThing

