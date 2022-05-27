Michelle Keegan teases exciting new career move - and it's not what you think The star is overseas!

Michelle Keegan is the queen of our screens but on Friday the former soap star teased the release a brand new career venture - and we couldn't be more excited.

MORE: Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are being so secretive about home renovation

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Our Girl actress reshared a glorious sunset snap which had the words "Orfila Bee" penned on the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gets her glam on ready for the TV Baftas

The words appear to be the name of a brand new swimwear company, created by the 34-year-old.

READ: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in sporty gym gear

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright backtrack on dream home plans

Despite not having confirmed the news, the official Ofila Bee Instagram page, appears to only be following Michelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orfila Bee (@orfilabee)



Orfila Bee shared their first Instagram post

Captioning the same sunkissed image, are the words: "Orfila Bee, coming soon⁠. ORFILABEE.COM⁠ #orfilabee #comingsoon."

Husband of the star, Mark Wright, commented on the sneak peek with a flame emoji whilst other followers of the new brand left their excited messages on the post.

One fan penned: "So exciting!!!!" While others left flame and applauding hand emojis.

Michelle is no stranger to a stunning bikini

Despite Michelle remaining tight-lipped about the exciting new venture, over on the official Orfila Bee website, we couldn't help but notice a large blurred image of what looks to be the brunette beauty in a mind-blowing black bikini.

In the photo, 'Michelle' is front and centre showing off an impressively toned torso, complete with a chic belly-button ring.

Two models are standing on either side, sporting the same stunning wrap-style two-piece, in different colours, one in yellow and one in white.

Michelle jetted off last week

Although no release date has officially been announced, fans can sign up to receive an email "just before" the online shop is set to open.

Michelle is no stranger to designing her own range as she has had numerous collections with fashion brand Very already including swimwear, but this will be the first time the star has taken on her own company.

The Brassic actress has also recently teamed up with her husband Mark for their new sportswear brand Aytee7 after announcing the new line in April this year.

With all her experience as a fabulous fashionista we have no doubt Michelle's new range will be a huge success and we cannot wait to hear more.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.