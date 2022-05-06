Michelle Keegan looks picture perfect in sweet cardigan and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is the queen of cute looks. The Brassic star took to social media to share her latest spring ensemble with fans – looking radiant in a sunshine yellow cardigan and blue boyfriend jeans. The star soaked up the May sunshine, sharing the serene moment with her followers.

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks flawless in bathrobe ahead of special night out

The 34-year-old sported a sweet yellow cable knit cardigan with tie-front detailing which she teamed with the casual blue jeans. She accessorised with a velvet mustard headband that held her silky brunette locks in place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright show off extravagant feature in their new home

Michelle opted for a natural, dewy makeup look. A rose-pink lip, a touch of bronzed contour and a flawless complexion made for a truly radiant beauty glow.

READ: Michelle Keegan is a vision in LBD as she celebrates major news

The actress shared the pretty selfie via Instagram Stories for fans to gush over. She captioned the snap: "This cardi is still an absolute fave of mine," with a white heart emoji.

Michelle looked gorgeous in the selfie

If you love Michelle's cardigan then you're in luck as the bold knit is still available to buy online in mustard. Cute and casual, this lovely layer is the perfect finishing touch to your spring wardrobe when the days are slightly breezy and call for a cosy knit to cocoon yourself in.

For a lowkey but feminine aesthetic, slip on some white or blue jeans and sneakers for an on-the-go ensemble and elevate the look with some gold jewellery.

Tie Front Cable Cardigan, £28, Very

Michelle recently stunned fans in the most striking jumpsuit. Posing for a mirror selfie in a marble-lad bathroom, Michelle looked flawless in a black fitted jumpsuit with a ring cut-out bodice, long sleeves and a V-neck.

Michelle paired her outfit with a gold link necklace and chunky rings, wearing her long hair in a sleek straight style.

READ: Helen Flanagan looks flawless in show-stopping dress

Whether dressed up for swanky evening soirees or dressed down for a wholesome dog walk, Michelle never fails to look anything less than knockout.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.