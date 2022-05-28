Michelle Keegan wows in trench coat and Prada bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is always up to date with the latest trends so it comes as no surprise when she debuts a new covetable look. The Brassic star shared a stunning mirror selfie snap with fans, wearing a timeless ensemble with a luxury edge.

Michelle, 34, looked effortless in a classic beige trench coat, a black T-shirt and a pair of padded black sandals. She posed for an upwards lift selfie and clasped an umbrella – ready to brace the drizzly British weather.

The Manchester native wore her silky brunette tresses swept up in a bun and opted for a natural beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a rose-pink lip, defined brows, a touch of bronzed contour and some peachy blush.

An on-trend nylon Prada shoulder bag featuring a Saffiano leather trim strap and a detachable pouch was strapped across the star's low-key ensemble. The beautiful, highly sought-after accessory from the Italian designer infused Michelle's look with some upmarket sophistication while adding a dash of practicality to her on-the-go aesthetic.

Michelle looked gorgeous in the mirror selfie

The actress simply captioned the image: "Hiya," which she proceeded to post to her Instagram Stories. She continued to document her wholesome day out, in which she visited an ice cream parlour and spent time with an adorable dachshund.

Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag, £1300, Prada

If you would simply love to get your hands on a bag like Michelle's and own the hottest It-girl bag on the market, then you're in luck. Michelle's Prada bag is still available to buy online and is a true-forever piece to cherish.

Nylon Buckle Shoulder Bag, £22, Topshop

Alternatively, if you're as obsessed with Michelle's bag as we are but not so obsessed with the luxury price tag, then this nylon lookalike will complement any outfit with ease.

Michelle recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with Mark Wright, revealing some previously unseen snaps of her elegant wedding dress. Michelle wore a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and teamed it with a long Italian lace veil. It was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals and featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back.

