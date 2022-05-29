Michelle Keegan reveals details of exciting new life in Sydney The star is overseas

Michelle Keegan has revealed the impressive details of her exciting new life in Sydney, Australia, as she began filming for new period drama.

Taking to her Instagram account the former Coronation Street star showed off a series of snaps from her first week away - and she looks like she's settled in fabulously.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "My 1st week down unda. 🇦🇺."

Kicking off the pictures, Michelle posted a stunning up-close selfie which showed a rather drizzly view of Australia

.

Michelle loos stunning

The star looked gorgeous in the photo as she donned a grey slogan jumper which she paired with a Prada bag.

In the pictures which followed, the sun was definitely shining as amongst the shots the Our Girl actress captured herself learning lines from the comfort of a sandy beach.

The photos also show MK shopping at a beautiful flower market and making the most of the vibrant Aussie sunsets.

The star is away from husband Mark Wright while filming

The 34-year-old also gave fans an exciting behind-the-scenes of her new project, Ten Pound Poms which, according to reports, is a period drama set in the 1950s and will follow the lives of a group of British people as they emigrate to Australia after the war.

Fans couldn't wait to weigh-in on the update and left their messages for the Brassic actress. One fan wrote: "You are amazing. Australia will love you as much as we do." A second replied: "Such a beauty."

Michelle and Mark recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

As well as her recent post, Michelle has been regularly updating her fans with glimpses of her first week on her Instagram Stories, which included a trip to Bondi Beach, the supermarket and on Sunday she shared a photo of her delicious looking paella breakfast.

Captioning a photo of the dish she wrote: "Breakfast?"

We are so glad the star is taking to life down under, and cannot wait to see more updates!

