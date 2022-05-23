Martine McCutcheon's picnic dress wows fans – and rightly so!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon made the most of the sunshine in Oxford over the weekend by collecting her picnic hamper and throwing on the most perfect picnic dress.

Fans spent Sunday afternoon gushing over Martine's white cotton anglaise broderie dress by Jovonna London which featured frills at the edges of the capped sleeves and along the tiered skirt. Martine allowed her hair to flow freely in the summer breeze.

Taking to Instagram, Marine shared photographs of her heatwave-ready outfit, and captioned the post: "Off to see Mummy Mac and basque in the Oxford sunshine today. My little @jovonna_london dress is perfect for today. I’m taking my little Hamper basket full of goodies and I can’t wait to listen to great music…"

Martine's perfect picnic dress

Fans were quick to approve of the 46-year-old's gorgeous dress, with one commenting: "You look amazing hun, so beautiful xx," with another writing: "Glowing, looking positively angelic." Fashion fans appraised the dress with a keen eye commenting; "What a gorgeous dress love broderie anglaise so pretty."

Martine later posted a video of herself driving with the sunroof open and her hair and dress billowing in the glorious weather with her son Rafferty Jack beaming in the back seat next to their treat-filled hamper.

If you love the dress as much as we do you will be delighted to know that the white cotton 'Della Dress' is still available at Jovonna London for £108.

Della Dress, £108, Jovonna London

Accessories wise, the actress later donned a lovely straw boating hat with a customised "MM" on the ribbon as she summed up her day on her Instagram stories, writing; "On our way home!" Martine described the adventures that Rafferty Jack had enjoyed his day out painting in the sunshine with his nana.

Martine headed home in a straw boater hat

Martine ended with a sweet message: "I love being a mummy more than anything in the world but it's wonderful to relax knowing your bubba is with someone who loves them as much as you do isn't it?"

