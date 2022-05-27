Louise Redknapp wows in low-rise jeans and seriously trendy blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp has hit the nail on the head with her outfits yet again, this time with a fantastic jeans and blazer combo at the Music Week Awards that left fans marvelling at her abs.

SEE MORE: Louise Redknapp looks radiant in chic lace blouse we want in our wardrobe

Taking to her Instagram account the morning after the glitzy awards, Louise's pics showed off her look from head to toe. Shunning the recent skinny jeans surge, Louise showed off her taut midriff with loose low-rise jeans and an awesome ivory cropped shoulder-padded blazer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Celebrity pal and Loose Women star Denise Van Outen was wowed by the 47-year-olds stunning appearance and quickly replied: "Love this look."

Louise's killer jeans blazer combo

Louise's 746k strong fanbase loved the look too, with one follower writing: "You look amazing!" and another penning: "Stunning." A third awestruck fan had a stream of compliments: "Louise u are looking absolutely beautiful and absolutely gorgeous and absolutely stunning."

SEE: 13 Loose Women stars with unforgettable engagement rings – photos

The hair down look with a chic little top-knot and layers of gold chains that Louise opted for was spot on as she partied with her team and friends from her management company, Massive Management.

If you are already daydreaming about ways you could style a blazer like this, we have found a cool NastyGal number with an identical shape and single button feature to get you started in your new summer wardrobe. Best of all it is currently 20% off at Debenhams.

Oversize cropped blazer, was £59, now £47.20, Debenhams

Blazers are definitely on trend this summer with everyone from the royals who have been rocking pink suits this month to Amanda Holden's unforgettable lime green blazer dress. There are so many colours to choose from!

READ: Louise Redknapp announces exciting career move

Louise's glam look up close

This isn't the first time Louise's simple yet sophisticated outfits have been a hit with fans. Just last week, her neutral-toned £18 playsuit from Peacocks left fans speechless.

The sunkissed star was seen posing against a stunning sunset backdrop next to a turquoise pool. Her 'Oatmeal' playsuit featured a lapel collar neckline, short sleeves, and a built-in belt, creating a super flattering silhouette.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.